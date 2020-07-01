3700 KIRKPATRICK CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access

Freshly painted interior grey walls and new plush grey carpets, this condo is rent ready for move-in. An open floor plan with living space with living, dining kitchen and split bedroom floor design gives the master privacy from the guest rooms.This condo is a ground level end unit with side entry. Nice stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with laundry closet/appliances included.Willow Ridge is a smoke-free and gated community. Tenants are welcome to enjoy the pool and play area. All new residents will be asked to enroll for gate access through The Cam Team and be responsible for gate and pool card purchases.Hotwire internet & Dish cable are only service providers for community