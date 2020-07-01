All apartments in Jacksonville
3700 KIRKPATRICK CIR
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:32 AM

3700 KIRKPATRICK CIR

3700 Kirkpatrick Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Kirkpatrick Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Freshly painted interior grey walls and new plush grey carpets, this condo is rent ready for move-in. An open floor plan with living space with living, dining kitchen and split bedroom floor design gives the master privacy from the guest rooms.This condo is a ground level end unit with side entry. Nice stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with laundry closet/appliances included.Willow Ridge is a smoke-free and gated community. Tenants are welcome to enjoy the pool and play area. All new residents will be asked to enroll for gate access through The Cam Team and be responsible for gate and pool card purchases.Hotwire internet & Dish cable are only service providers for community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

