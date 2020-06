Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large corner lot home in University Park with original wood floors throughout, 3 bedrooms split, large family room off the kitchen from there a laundry area and more storage. This home has over 1700 square feet of living space, nice galley kitchen, large screened patio, fully fence back yard with gardening shed and storage shed in the back the driveway is covered and can support many cars or an RV or Trailer - lots of space in this home!