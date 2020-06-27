All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

3664 RIVERSIDE AVE

3664 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3664 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVONDALE DUPLEX 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT, 2BR, 1BA, with private open porch, on a quiet street one block from shops and great restaurants in Historic Avondale. French doors on arched porch entrance to living room with beautiful hardwood floors and fireplace. Recent renovation just completed with new kitchen stove, new tile floors, renovated cabinets and granite countertops[R/R/DW]. Bath has new tile and vanity with marble top. Spacious and classic style throughout. Stackable washer/dryer and separate access to deck and back yard, ready for cookouts. No smokers and no pets. Available immediatately. $1600security deposit, approx 1383 sq ft. [AVjg] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE have any available units?
3664 RIVERSIDE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE have?
Some of 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3664 RIVERSIDE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE offers parking.
Does 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE have a pool?
No, 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE have accessible units?
No, 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3664 RIVERSIDE AVE has units with dishwashers.
