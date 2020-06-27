3664 RIVERSIDE AVE

Amenities

AVONDALE DUPLEX 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT, 2BR, 1BA, with private open porch, on a quiet street one block from shops and great restaurants in Historic Avondale. French doors on arched porch entrance to living room with beautiful hardwood floors and fireplace. Recent renovation just completed with new kitchen stove, new tile floors, renovated cabinets and granite countertops[R/R/DW]. Bath has new tile and vanity with marble top. Spacious and classic style throughout. Stackable washer/dryer and separate access to deck and back yard, ready for cookouts. No smokers and no pets. Available immediatately. $1600security deposit, approx 1383 sq ft. [AVjg] available now