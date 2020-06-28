All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

3644 SUMMERLIN LN

3644 Summerlin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3644 Summerlin Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful END UNIT townhome available for immediate move-in at Wolf Creek! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features over 1,100 sq. ft. Nice open concept floorplan. Kitchen is very spacious with nice black appliances. Living room/dining room combo. Half bathroom located downstairs. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms located upstairs. Laundry with washer/dryer are also located upstairs. Nice screened in patio with pond view! One small pet is welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 SUMMERLIN LN have any available units?
3644 SUMMERLIN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3644 SUMMERLIN LN currently offering any rent specials?
3644 SUMMERLIN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 SUMMERLIN LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 3644 SUMMERLIN LN is pet friendly.
Does 3644 SUMMERLIN LN offer parking?
No, 3644 SUMMERLIN LN does not offer parking.
Does 3644 SUMMERLIN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3644 SUMMERLIN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 SUMMERLIN LN have a pool?
No, 3644 SUMMERLIN LN does not have a pool.
Does 3644 SUMMERLIN LN have accessible units?
No, 3644 SUMMERLIN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 SUMMERLIN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3644 SUMMERLIN LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3644 SUMMERLIN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3644 SUMMERLIN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
