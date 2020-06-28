3644 SUMMERLIN LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful END UNIT townhome available for immediate move-in at Wolf Creek! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features over 1,100 sq. ft. Nice open concept floorplan. Kitchen is very spacious with nice black appliances. Living room/dining room combo. Half bathroom located downstairs. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms located upstairs. Laundry with washer/dryer are also located upstairs. Nice screened in patio with pond view! One small pet is welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.