Jacksonville, FL
3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5
3640 Kirkpatrick Cir 5
·
No Longer Available
Location
3640 Kirkpatrick Cir 5, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills
Amenities
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Well Maintained 2 Bedroom Westside Condo in Willow Ridge - Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo in gated community of Willow Ridge. Community pool and clubhouse. Available now
(RLNE2245353)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 have any available units?
3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 pet-friendly?
No, 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 offer parking?
No, 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 does not offer parking.
Does 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 have a pool?
Yes, 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 has a pool.
Does 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 have accessible units?
No, 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
