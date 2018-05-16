All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5

3640 Kirkpatrick Cir 5 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Cedar Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3640 Kirkpatrick Cir 5, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Well Maintained 2 Bedroom Westside Condo in Willow Ridge - Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo in gated community of Willow Ridge. Community pool and clubhouse. Available now

(RLNE2245353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 have any available units?
3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 pet-friendly?
No, 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 offer parking?
No, 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 does not offer parking.
Does 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 have a pool?
Yes, 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 has a pool.
Does 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 have accessible units?
No, 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3640 Kirkpatrick Cir. #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia