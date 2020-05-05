All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

3639 North Ride Drive

3639 North Ride Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3639 North Ride Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 12/31/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3639 North Ride Drive have any available units?
3639 North Ride Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3639 North Ride Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3639 North Ride Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 North Ride Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3639 North Ride Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3639 North Ride Drive offer parking?
No, 3639 North Ride Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3639 North Ride Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3639 North Ride Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 North Ride Drive have a pool?
No, 3639 North Ride Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3639 North Ride Drive have accessible units?
No, 3639 North Ride Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3639 North Ride Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3639 North Ride Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3639 North Ride Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3639 North Ride Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

