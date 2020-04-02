3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Fantastic Townhome FOR RENT just off of Merrill Road and 295! - Dont miss out on your chance to make this lovely townhome yours! This gem offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. There is brand new carpet throughout! All living space is downstairs including half bath. Kitchen sparkles with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include microwave range, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Kitchen also offers a breakfast bar that opens up to spacious living room that has sliding glass doors that lead out to patio. Patio faces a nature preserve. Upstairs offers all bedrooms and laundry. Master suite has terrace ceilings, walk-in closet, and private bath with dual vanity and soaking tub. Second bathroom also offers a soaking tub.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Call or text Michelle now! 904-234-9696



Michelle Sherrill

Realtor

Cell 904-234-9696



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

904-701-3276

Www.centerbeamrealestate.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4708189)