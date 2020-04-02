3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle

Amenities
Fantastic Townhome FOR RENT just off of Merrill Road and 295! - Dont miss out on your chance to make this lovely townhome yours! This gem offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. There is brand new carpet throughout! All living space is downstairs including half bath. Kitchen sparkles with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include microwave range, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Kitchen also offers a breakfast bar that opens up to spacious living room that has sliding glass doors that lead out to patio. Patio faces a nature preserve. Upstairs offers all bedrooms and laundry. Master suite has terrace ceilings, walk-in closet, and private bath with dual vanity and soaking tub. Second bathroom also offers a soaking tub.
Sorry, no pets allowed.
