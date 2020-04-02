All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle

3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Townhome FOR RENT just off of Merrill Road and 295! - Dont miss out on your chance to make this lovely townhome yours! This gem offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. There is brand new carpet throughout! All living space is downstairs including half bath. Kitchen sparkles with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include microwave range, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Kitchen also offers a breakfast bar that opens up to spacious living room that has sliding glass doors that lead out to patio. Patio faces a nature preserve. Upstairs offers all bedrooms and laundry. Master suite has terrace ceilings, walk-in closet, and private bath with dual vanity and soaking tub. Second bathroom also offers a soaking tub.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Call or text Michelle now! 904-234-9696

Michelle Sherrill
Realtor
Cell 904-234-9696

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-701-3276
Www.centerbeamrealestate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4708189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle have any available units?
3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle have?
Some of 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle offers parking.
Does 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle have a pool?
No, 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle have accessible units?
No, 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 Hartsfield Forest Circle has units with dishwashers.
