3614 Jacob Lois Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

"AS IS" Large 4 BR 2 BA Home in Gated Community - ul and spacious "AS IS" 4 BR 2 BA home located in the back of Jacobs Way subdivision. No neighbors in back of you as the home overlooks a preserve. Features large and spacious kitchen overlooking living room with gas fireplace and breakfast nook. Some other features include formal dining room, formal living room and library/office. Large master bedroom with double vanity sinks, separate enclosed glass shower and separate garden tub to relax in. Screened in patio gives you room to relax and barbecue and keeps the pesky insects away. Plenty of room for parking with a 3 car garage and no through traffic as home sits on a cul-de-sac. THERE IS PENDING LITIGATION ON THIS PROPERTY.



(RLNE5204265)