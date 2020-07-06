All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3614 Jacob Lois Dr
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:03 PM

3614 Jacob Lois Dr

3614 Jacob Lois Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3614 Jacob Lois Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Garden City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
"AS IS" Large 4 BR 2 BA Home in Gated Community - ul and spacious "AS IS" 4 BR 2 BA home located in the back of Jacobs Way subdivision. No neighbors in back of you as the home overlooks a preserve. Features large and spacious kitchen overlooking living room with gas fireplace and breakfast nook. Some other features include formal dining room, formal living room and library/office. Large master bedroom with double vanity sinks, separate enclosed glass shower and separate garden tub to relax in. Screened in patio gives you room to relax and barbecue and keeps the pesky insects away. Plenty of room for parking with a 3 car garage and no through traffic as home sits on a cul-de-sac. THERE IS PENDING LITIGATION ON THIS PROPERTY.

(RLNE5204265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 Jacob Lois Dr have any available units?
3614 Jacob Lois Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 Jacob Lois Dr have?
Some of 3614 Jacob Lois Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 Jacob Lois Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Jacob Lois Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Jacob Lois Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3614 Jacob Lois Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3614 Jacob Lois Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3614 Jacob Lois Dr offers parking.
Does 3614 Jacob Lois Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 Jacob Lois Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Jacob Lois Dr have a pool?
No, 3614 Jacob Lois Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3614 Jacob Lois Dr have accessible units?
No, 3614 Jacob Lois Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Jacob Lois Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 Jacob Lois Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

