3613 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR

Amenities

garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

****Mass showings will be held 6/28/2019 @ 10AM-11AM****This is the perfect townhome for someone that maybe building a home and/or looking for a short term rental. Will only be available for 12 month of less. Beautiful end unit townhome located in central area off Merrill Rd.1 car attached garage.