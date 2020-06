Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool

Welcome and enjoy this affordable 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths townhome. Located in the gated Drayton Park and near Deerwood. This community contain many amenities: Large pool, Exercise Room, Clubhouse, Car Wash and Community Compactor. All of this for $1,200!!! COME ON BY, PROPERTY WON'T LAST LONG!!