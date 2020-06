Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Welcome home to this truly stunning Avondale charmer located right in the heart of the Shoppes of Avondale. This historic home features all the comfort of modern upgrades and conveniences. You'll find entertaining a breeze or if you prefer some peace and quiet in the gorgeous, peaceful backyard professionally designed by the Pratt Brothers. This home also features a gourmet kitchen with ample storage space. The master bedroom has an entry that can be used as an office/ nursery/ workout room or extra bedroom with it's own closet. Call today for an appointment!