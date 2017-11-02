3573 TWISTED TREE LN

Amenities

DRAYTON PARK END UNIT TOWNHOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points: south on I-95, exit Florida 202 E/Butler Blvd, keep right at fork, left onto Belford Rd, right onto Touchton Rd, right onto Drayton Park Dr, left onto Lone Tree Ln to property on right. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living/dining room combo, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW/GD), breakfast bar, screened in lanai, w/d (as is), CHA, freshly painted, tile and carpet throughout, lawn service included, community pool and clubhouse, gated community, approx. 1,200 square feet, security deposit $1,250, may consider small pet with NRPF, no smoking, 1 year lease. [AVLB rs/lr] available now