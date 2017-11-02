All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3573 TWISTED TREE LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3573 TWISTED TREE LN
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

3573 TWISTED TREE LN

3573 Twisted Vine Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3573 Twisted Vine Court, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
DRAYTON PARK END UNIT TOWNHOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points: south on I-95, exit Florida 202 E/Butler Blvd, keep right at fork, left onto Belford Rd, right onto Touchton Rd, right onto Drayton Park Dr, left onto Lone Tree Ln to property on right. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living/dining room combo, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW/GD), breakfast bar, screened in lanai, w/d (as is), CHA, freshly painted, tile and carpet throughout, lawn service included, community pool and clubhouse, gated community, approx. 1,200 square feet, security deposit $1,250, may consider small pet with NRPF, no smoking, 1 year lease. [AVLB rs/lr] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3573 TWISTED TREE LN have any available units?
3573 TWISTED TREE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3573 TWISTED TREE LN have?
Some of 3573 TWISTED TREE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3573 TWISTED TREE LN currently offering any rent specials?
3573 TWISTED TREE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3573 TWISTED TREE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 3573 TWISTED TREE LN is pet friendly.
Does 3573 TWISTED TREE LN offer parking?
No, 3573 TWISTED TREE LN does not offer parking.
Does 3573 TWISTED TREE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3573 TWISTED TREE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3573 TWISTED TREE LN have a pool?
Yes, 3573 TWISTED TREE LN has a pool.
Does 3573 TWISTED TREE LN have accessible units?
No, 3573 TWISTED TREE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3573 TWISTED TREE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3573 TWISTED TREE LN has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia