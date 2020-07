Amenities

AVONDALE COTTAGE FOR RENT.From 5 Points, take Park St west, to left on Ingleside Ave, to left on Boone Park -- I bedroom, bonus room/ office, living room, kitchen ( R/R/( NO OVEN) DW,MW) CHA, washer/dryer hk-ups, hardwood floor, carport, storage, open porch, will consider pet with NRPF no smoking, yard service and pest control included in rent, $1350 Sec. Dep. (AVLCKBX sh/fm ) available now