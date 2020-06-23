All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3520 UPHILL TER

3520 Uphill Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3520 Uphill Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean and charming three bedroom, two bathroom home. Open split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen features cute breakfast nook with bay window, pantry closet for additional storage, and breakfast bar opening to large great room/dining room with vaulted ceilings. Great for entertaining. Master features large walk-in closet and spacious ensuite with relaxing garden tub. Laminate wood flooring in great room/dining room. Tile in kitchen and baths. Nice sized fenced backyard and two car garage. Laundry room with w/d connections (bring your own w/d). Quiet neighborhood just off Ft. Caroline Rd with easy access to I-295. Close to shopping. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 UPHILL TER have any available units?
3520 UPHILL TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 UPHILL TER have?
Some of 3520 UPHILL TER's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 UPHILL TER currently offering any rent specials?
3520 UPHILL TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 UPHILL TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 3520 UPHILL TER is pet friendly.
Does 3520 UPHILL TER offer parking?
Yes, 3520 UPHILL TER does offer parking.
Does 3520 UPHILL TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 UPHILL TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 UPHILL TER have a pool?
No, 3520 UPHILL TER does not have a pool.
Does 3520 UPHILL TER have accessible units?
No, 3520 UPHILL TER does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 UPHILL TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 UPHILL TER has units with dishwashers.
