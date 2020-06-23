3520 UPHILL TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Clean and charming three bedroom, two bathroom home. Open split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen features cute breakfast nook with bay window, pantry closet for additional storage, and breakfast bar opening to large great room/dining room with vaulted ceilings. Great for entertaining. Master features large walk-in closet and spacious ensuite with relaxing garden tub. Laminate wood flooring in great room/dining room. Tile in kitchen and baths. Nice sized fenced backyard and two car garage. Laundry room with w/d connections (bring your own w/d). Quiet neighborhood just off Ft. Caroline Rd with easy access to I-295. Close to shopping. Pets considered.