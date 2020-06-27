All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

3515 Cypress St

3515 Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Location

3515 Cypress Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Total charm in this Murray Hill Bungalow! Freshly painted 3 bedrooms 1 bath with beautiful historic touches throughout located in Murray Hill. Hardwood floors, brick fireplace, five-panel doors with glass door knobs and much more! Equipped kitchen with Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, SS Refrigerator, Pantry, and eat-in space. Updated bathroom with tiled bathtub and pedestal sink. Fully fenced yard with beautiful oak trees. Central AC, indoor laundry with front loader washer and dryer included.
Resident benefit package: $11.50/month
Renter's insurance required.
Pets under 45lbs considered. Breed restrictions apply. 2 max. Non-refundable Pet Fee: $300 per pet
Pet Rent: $15/mo per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Cypress St have any available units?
3515 Cypress St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Cypress St have?
Some of 3515 Cypress St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Cypress St currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Cypress St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Cypress St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 Cypress St is pet friendly.
Does 3515 Cypress St offer parking?
Yes, 3515 Cypress St offers parking.
Does 3515 Cypress St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3515 Cypress St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Cypress St have a pool?
No, 3515 Cypress St does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Cypress St have accessible units?
No, 3515 Cypress St does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Cypress St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 Cypress St has units with dishwashers.
