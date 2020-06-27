3515 Cypress St

Amenities

Total charm in this Murray Hill Bungalow! Freshly painted 3 bedrooms 1 bath with beautiful historic touches throughout located in Murray Hill. Hardwood floors, brick fireplace, five-panel doors with glass door knobs and much more! Equipped kitchen with Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, SS Refrigerator, Pantry, and eat-in space. Updated bathroom with tiled bathtub and pedestal sink. Fully fenced yard with beautiful oak trees. Central AC, indoor laundry with front loader washer and dryer included.

Resident benefit package: $11.50/month

Renter's insurance required.

Pets under 45lbs considered. Breed restrictions apply. 2 max. Non-refundable Pet Fee: $300 per pet

Pet Rent: $15/mo per pet