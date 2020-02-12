3507 Broadway Ave

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet range oven refrigerator

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY!!!!

This home has been total renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)



WE DO NOT ACCEPT VOUCHERS OR SECTION 8

