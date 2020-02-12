All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3507 Broadway Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3507 Broadway Ave
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

3507 Broadway Ave

3507 Broadway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3507 Broadway Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NAXOS CAPITAL H3 LLC - Property Id: 202284

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY!!!!
This home has been total renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

WE DO NOT ACCEPT VOUCHERS OR SECTION 8
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202284
Property Id 202284

(RLNE5462555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 Broadway Ave have any available units?
3507 Broadway Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 Broadway Ave have?
Some of 3507 Broadway Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 Broadway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Broadway Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Broadway Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3507 Broadway Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3507 Broadway Ave offer parking?
No, 3507 Broadway Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3507 Broadway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 Broadway Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Broadway Ave have a pool?
No, 3507 Broadway Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3507 Broadway Ave have accessible units?
No, 3507 Broadway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Broadway Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 Broadway Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia