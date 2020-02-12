3507 Broadway Ave

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY!!!! This home has been total renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
WE DO NOT ACCEPT VOUCHERS OR SECTION 8 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202284 Property Id 202284
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
