All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3504 Summerlin Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3504 Summerlin Ln
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:07 AM

3504 Summerlin Ln

3504 Summerlin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3504 Summerlin Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**THIS PROPERTY IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 8/14/19**

This home has a preserve area in the back; sit on your screened porch and enjoy nature! This two bedroom townhouse has full baths in each bedroom. Open floor plan downstairs. Large kitchen with pantry, eat-in space, side by side with in-door water and large tile. Washer and dryer are ''AS-IS''. Come look, you will want to stay and call it home.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Summerlin Ln have any available units?
3504 Summerlin Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Summerlin Ln have?
Some of 3504 Summerlin Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Summerlin Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Summerlin Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Summerlin Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 Summerlin Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3504 Summerlin Ln offer parking?
No, 3504 Summerlin Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3504 Summerlin Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3504 Summerlin Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Summerlin Ln have a pool?
No, 3504 Summerlin Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Summerlin Ln have accessible units?
No, 3504 Summerlin Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Summerlin Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 Summerlin Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia