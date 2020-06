Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3503 Rosselle street - Efficiency unit on Rosselle, clean and ready to move in. specious room with 1 bathroom, fresh paint, natural light from every corner.

Proof of income requires at the time of application.

Utilities included in rent.

$40 application fee for each adult and $100 administration fee.

$250 pet fee per approved pet



(RLNE3491530)