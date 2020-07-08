All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:26 AM

3482 HICKORY LANDING CT

3482 Hickory Landing Court · No Longer Available
Location

3482 Hickory Landing Court, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like New! 3/2 home backed by a lake and preserve with much room on the lawn to set up your hammocks and relax. Home has tile throughout the entire home. Newly upgraded kitchen. Open plan is spacious enough for living and dining room. Relax in the family area with the lake view. Rooms are spacious and master comes with soaking tub, shower, and a walk in closet. The enclose screened patio is ideal for enjoying the cooler days. Back yard is truly beautiful and great sunset skies. Home is located approx 20 min from Mayport Naval base or NAS Jax, close to shopping, Jax airport major highways, beach, etc.. Truly its an ideal home with much to offer. Sorry No Pets. Call one of our dedicated realtors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT have any available units?
3482 HICKORY LANDING CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT have?
Some of 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT currently offering any rent specials?
3482 HICKORY LANDING CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT pet-friendly?
No, 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT offer parking?
Yes, 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT offers parking.
Does 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT have a pool?
No, 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT does not have a pool.
Does 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT have accessible units?
No, 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3482 HICKORY LANDING CT does not have units with dishwashers.

