3482 HICKORY LANDING CT

Like New! 3/2 home backed by a lake and preserve with much room on the lawn to set up your hammocks and relax. Home has tile throughout the entire home. Newly upgraded kitchen. Open plan is spacious enough for living and dining room. Relax in the family area with the lake view. Rooms are spacious and master comes with soaking tub, shower, and a walk in closet. The enclose screened patio is ideal for enjoying the cooler days. Back yard is truly beautiful and great sunset skies. Home is located approx 20 min from Mayport Naval base or NAS Jax, close to shopping, Jax airport major highways, beach, etc.. Truly its an ideal home with much to offer. Sorry No Pets. Call one of our dedicated realtors