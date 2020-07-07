3476 Hickory landing _ ct

Amenities

Fantastic 4 Bedroom / Bonus -Screened Pool Home- Cul-de-Sac w/ Lake view - Fantastic Pool Home- Screened- Cul-de-Sac w/ Lake view. Pool service is included. Pool is heated by solar system.Great quiet street with friendly neighbors. Very spacious kitchen with gas stove, separate dining room, living room and bonus room on the first floor. Second floor accommodates 4 bedrooms and a BONUS ROOM downstairs with 2 large bathrooms. Master bedroom has two walk in closets, First floor has a guest 1/2 bathroom.. Pool has a terrific area. Safety children net available. The screened area has plenty of entertaining space, ready to welcome family and friends. Owner have selected a BBQ pad area located outside the screened lanai for safety reasons. Small dogs are allowed upon approval with non refundable pet fee. Laundry room has washer and dryer hook up and leads to the garage where there is additional storage space including as a convenient item an additional refrigerator. Large yard has fruit trees ready to be picked in due season for your enjoyment. Call now, this will not last. One of our dedicated agents will be glad to assist you, CALL NOW!



No Cats Allowed



