Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3476 Hickory landing _ ct
3476 Hickory landing _ ct

3476 Hickory Landing Court · No Longer Available
Location

3476 Hickory Landing Court, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic 4 Bedroom / Bonus -Screened Pool Home- Cul-de-Sac w/ Lake view - Fantastic Pool Home- Screened- Cul-de-Sac w/ Lake view. Pool service is included. Pool is heated by solar system.Great quiet street with friendly neighbors. Very spacious kitchen with gas stove, separate dining room, living room and bonus room on the first floor. Second floor accommodates 4 bedrooms and a BONUS ROOM downstairs with 2 large bathrooms. Master bedroom has two walk in closets, First floor has a guest 1/2 bathroom.. Pool has a terrific area. Safety children net available. The screened area has plenty of entertaining space, ready to welcome family and friends. Owner have selected a BBQ pad area located outside the screened lanai for safety reasons. Small dogs are allowed upon approval with non refundable pet fee. Laundry room has washer and dryer hook up and leads to the garage where there is additional storage space including as a convenient item an additional refrigerator. Large yard has fruit trees ready to be picked in due season for your enjoyment. Call now, this will not last. One of our dedicated agents will be glad to assist you, CALL NOW!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4317333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3476 Hickory landing _ ct have any available units?
3476 Hickory landing _ ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3476 Hickory landing _ ct have?
Some of 3476 Hickory landing _ ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3476 Hickory landing _ ct currently offering any rent specials?
3476 Hickory landing _ ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3476 Hickory landing _ ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3476 Hickory landing _ ct is pet friendly.
Does 3476 Hickory landing _ ct offer parking?
Yes, 3476 Hickory landing _ ct offers parking.
Does 3476 Hickory landing _ ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3476 Hickory landing _ ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3476 Hickory landing _ ct have a pool?
Yes, 3476 Hickory landing _ ct has a pool.
Does 3476 Hickory landing _ ct have accessible units?
No, 3476 Hickory landing _ ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3476 Hickory landing _ ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3476 Hickory landing _ ct does not have units with dishwashers.

