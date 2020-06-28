3468 SHREWSBURY DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN-READY home for rent! This inviting 2 story/ 4 bed 3 bath wide open floor plan makes you feel right at home as soon as you step foot thru the RED door. Loaded with carpet and ceramic tile, upgraded cabinets, French door from Owners Bedroom to Covered Lanai. Generous size bedrooms, lots of storage space and an enormous master bathroom with dual sinks and a wrap-around closet that can hold rack and racks of clothing. Not to mention a storage room at the end of it. Fenced in a HUGE backyard that looks onto the lake. Pets are welcomed. Washer and Dryer included. Water Softener included. MOVE IN DATE IS 10/1/2019