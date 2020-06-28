All apartments in Jacksonville
3468 SHREWSBURY DR
3468 SHREWSBURY DR

3468 Shrewsbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3468 Shrewsbury Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN-READY home for rent! This inviting 2 story/ 4 bed 3 bath wide open floor plan makes you feel right at home as soon as you step foot thru the RED door. Loaded with carpet and ceramic tile, upgraded cabinets, French door from Owners Bedroom to Covered Lanai. Generous size bedrooms, lots of storage space and an enormous master bathroom with dual sinks and a wrap-around closet that can hold rack and racks of clothing. Not to mention a storage room at the end of it. Fenced in a HUGE backyard that looks onto the lake. Pets are welcomed. Washer and Dryer included. Water Softener included. MOVE IN DATE IS 10/1/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3468 SHREWSBURY DR have any available units?
3468 SHREWSBURY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3468 SHREWSBURY DR have?
Some of 3468 SHREWSBURY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3468 SHREWSBURY DR currently offering any rent specials?
3468 SHREWSBURY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3468 SHREWSBURY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3468 SHREWSBURY DR is pet friendly.
Does 3468 SHREWSBURY DR offer parking?
No, 3468 SHREWSBURY DR does not offer parking.
Does 3468 SHREWSBURY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3468 SHREWSBURY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3468 SHREWSBURY DR have a pool?
Yes, 3468 SHREWSBURY DR has a pool.
Does 3468 SHREWSBURY DR have accessible units?
No, 3468 SHREWSBURY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3468 SHREWSBURY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3468 SHREWSBURY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
