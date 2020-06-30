All apartments in Jacksonville
3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S
3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S

3422 Glenn Mottin Way · No Longer Available
Location

3422 Glenn Mottin Way, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! You will love this charming home situated in friendly Lake Mandarin community, conveniently located in a quiet cul-de-sac street. This home has a bright and charming feel with a great floor plan. The open kitchen overlooks the living/dining space, with vaulted ceilings, wood laminated and tiled floors. It also connects to the den that can be used as a family room or office. The 2 bedrooms are spacious. 2 complete baths feature shower and tub. One car garage with long driveway fits 2 cars. . New paint throughout. Pest control is included in the rent. This well maintain home is ready for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S have any available units?
3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S have?
Some of 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S offer parking?
Yes, 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S offers parking.
Does 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S have a pool?
No, 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S does not have a pool.
Does 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S have accessible units?
No, 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S has units with dishwashers.

