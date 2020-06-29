All apartments in Jacksonville
3371 Net Court.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

3371 Net Court

3371 Net Court · No Longer Available
Location

3371 Net Court, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3371 Net Court Available 02/21/20 3BR 2BA Single Family-Single Level Rental In Forest Hills, Arlington - This 3 BR 2 BA single family-single level home is close to everything. Minutes from area shopping and main thoroughfares. The Forest Hill neighborhood is a quiet friendly neighborhood. The kitchen is open to your dining area with access to your patio through sliding glass doors. The kitchen is equipped with a small bar area, pantry, and white appliances. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and access to the backyard through the sliding glass door. The 2 additional bedrooms are large and have access to the hall guest bathroom.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Pets OK - Additional Fees apply, ask agent. No dangerous breeds. Strict two pet limit.

Applications can be completed online and processed in the order received:

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home and to view the home:
https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a24029c5-e9e2-4e5f-8f4b-f7f606f40886

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
Call 904-520-4283 X1631 to see this property.

WATCH VIDEO: http://youtu.be/tj2yJ20V9Jk

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5401133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3371 Net Court have any available units?
3371 Net Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3371 Net Court currently offering any rent specials?
3371 Net Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3371 Net Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3371 Net Court is pet friendly.
Does 3371 Net Court offer parking?
No, 3371 Net Court does not offer parking.
Does 3371 Net Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3371 Net Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3371 Net Court have a pool?
No, 3371 Net Court does not have a pool.
Does 3371 Net Court have accessible units?
No, 3371 Net Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3371 Net Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3371 Net Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3371 Net Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3371 Net Court does not have units with air conditioning.

