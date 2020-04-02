3360 Sara Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome Treed Neighborhood Brick Home on a HUGE CORNER LOT. 25min to NAS and NS Mayport, close to I-295, other Major Thoroughfares and The St Johns River! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters,Tiled Backsplash, Granite Composite Undermount Sink, Tiled Floors! Tiger Wood Flooring in Living and Dining Rooms and Bamboo Flooring in the Family Room. Private Large Fully Fenced Backyard with 11ft gate pefect for storing a Boat or RV. Refurbished play set in the backyard endless fun for the kids. Freshly landscaped .Endless Possibilities! Don't Miss Out on a True Gem. Call and Make Your Appointment Today.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/jacksonville-fl?lid=12337950



(RLNE4968968)