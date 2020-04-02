All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

3360 Sara Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Fairways Forest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome Treed Neighborhood Brick Home on a HUGE CORNER LOT. 25min to NAS and NS Mayport, close to I-295, other Major Thoroughfares and The St Johns River! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters,Tiled Backsplash, Granite Composite Undermount Sink, Tiled Floors! Tiger Wood Flooring in Living and Dining Rooms and Bamboo Flooring in the Family Room. Private Large Fully Fenced Backyard with 11ft gate pefect for storing a Boat or RV. Refurbished play set in the backyard endless fun for the kids. Freshly landscaped .Endless Possibilities! Don't Miss Out on a True Gem. Call and Make Your Appointment Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 Sara Drive have any available units?
3360 Sara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3360 Sara Drive have?
Some of 3360 Sara Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 Sara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3360 Sara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 Sara Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3360 Sara Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3360 Sara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3360 Sara Drive offers parking.
Does 3360 Sara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3360 Sara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 Sara Drive have a pool?
No, 3360 Sara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3360 Sara Drive have accessible units?
No, 3360 Sara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 Sara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3360 Sara Drive has units with dishwashers.
