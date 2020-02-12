All apartments in Jacksonville
3358 Secret Isle Ln
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

3358 Secret Isle Ln

3358 Secret Isle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3358 Secret Isle Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Secret Hills Home - Wonderful single family home in Secret Hills! This home is conveniently located within walking distance from Ed Austin Regional Park and just minutes away from Cobblestone Crossing, where you can find many shopping and dining options!

AREA: WEST ARLINGTON
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Electric Stove, Refrigerator (with ice-maker), Dishwasher, Microwave, & Garbage Disposal
LAUNDRY: Washer and Dryer hook ups ONLY!!
FLOORING: Carpets
HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.
PARKING: 2 Car Garage.
PETS: Pets considered with a monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $50 per adult!
Available now.
LEASE TERM: 12 months

(RLNE3794663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3358 Secret Isle Ln have any available units?
3358 Secret Isle Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3358 Secret Isle Ln have?
Some of 3358 Secret Isle Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3358 Secret Isle Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3358 Secret Isle Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 Secret Isle Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3358 Secret Isle Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3358 Secret Isle Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3358 Secret Isle Ln offers parking.
Does 3358 Secret Isle Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3358 Secret Isle Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 Secret Isle Ln have a pool?
No, 3358 Secret Isle Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3358 Secret Isle Ln have accessible units?
No, 3358 Secret Isle Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 Secret Isle Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3358 Secret Isle Ln has units with dishwashers.
