3358 Secret Isle Ln

Amenities
Secret Hills Home - Wonderful single family home in Secret Hills! This home is conveniently located within walking distance from Ed Austin Regional Park and just minutes away from Cobblestone Crossing, where you can find many shopping and dining options!
AREA: WEST ARLINGTON
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Electric Stove, Refrigerator (with ice-maker), Dishwasher, Microwave, & Garbage Disposal
LAUNDRY: Washer and Dryer hook ups ONLY!!
FLOORING: Carpets
HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.
PARKING: 2 Car Garage.
PETS: Pets considered with a monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $50 per adult!
Available now.
LEASE TERM: 12 months
(RLNE3794663)