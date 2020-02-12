3358 Secret Isle Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Secret Hills Home - Wonderful single family home in Secret Hills! This home is conveniently located within walking distance from Ed Austin Regional Park and just minutes away from Cobblestone Crossing, where you can find many shopping and dining options!



AREA: WEST ARLINGTON

BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Electric Stove, Refrigerator (with ice-maker), Dishwasher, Microwave, & Garbage Disposal

LAUNDRY: Washer and Dryer hook ups ONLY!!

FLOORING: Carpets

HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.

PARKING: 2 Car Garage.

PETS: Pets considered with a monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.

Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.

APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $50 per adult!

Available now.

LEASE TERM: 12 months



