3350 GUERNSEY CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage google fiber

This brick front split floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home has laminate flooring in all main areas. Tile in kitchen and baths. Eat-in kitchen that looks into the family room with an additional dining area. Family room leads out to a fenced in backyard w/ deck for hanging out in the backyard. Nice size master bedroom offers walk-in closet with garden tub/shower combination. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a second bath that also has a tub/shower. Includes Fridge, washer & dryer. House wired for security & Google Fiber. Community has 2 parks as well as RV- boat storage. Walk distance to A+ rated New Berlin Elementary & the 385 acre Sheffield Regional Park. Home is available in mid May. Pets may be allowed. Applicant background check. $25.00 screening fee. $1000 deposit. Smoke free house. $250 Pet deposit.