All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3350 GUERNSEY CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3350 GUERNSEY CT
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

3350 GUERNSEY CT

3350 Guernsey Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3350 Guernsey Court, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
google fiber
This brick front split floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home has laminate flooring in all main areas. Tile in kitchen and baths. Eat-in kitchen that looks into the family room with an additional dining area. Family room leads out to a fenced in backyard w/ deck for hanging out in the backyard. Nice size master bedroom offers walk-in closet with garden tub/shower combination. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a second bath that also has a tub/shower. Includes Fridge, washer & dryer. House wired for security & Google Fiber. Community has 2 parks as well as RV- boat storage. Walk distance to A+ rated New Berlin Elementary & the 385 acre Sheffield Regional Park. Home is available in mid May. Pets may be allowed. Applicant background check. $25.00 screening fee. $1000 deposit. Smoke free house. $250 Pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 GUERNSEY CT have any available units?
3350 GUERNSEY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3350 GUERNSEY CT have?
Some of 3350 GUERNSEY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 GUERNSEY CT currently offering any rent specials?
3350 GUERNSEY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 GUERNSEY CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3350 GUERNSEY CT is pet friendly.
Does 3350 GUERNSEY CT offer parking?
Yes, 3350 GUERNSEY CT offers parking.
Does 3350 GUERNSEY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3350 GUERNSEY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 GUERNSEY CT have a pool?
No, 3350 GUERNSEY CT does not have a pool.
Does 3350 GUERNSEY CT have accessible units?
No, 3350 GUERNSEY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 GUERNSEY CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3350 GUERNSEY CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia