3347 Mandarin Glen Dr

This townhome in the heart of Mandarin makes life very simple. An easy commute to the southside, NAS Jax, Orange Park, and Downtown Jax. Your own fenced in back yard. *New Flooring has been installed throughout the home* The home is 1400 square foot with two and half baths. The home also has a screened-in back patio that has outdoor tile flooring that is perfect for enjoying the Florida weather!



One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com or you can schedule a showing here Showings can also be scheduled at this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/eraheavenerrealty. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three and a half times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. No evictions and no felonies is a requirement. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.



This property is a self showing property please follow instructions given. Please make sure the property is secure and the key is back inside the lockbox when you leave. Avoid scammers, do not send money or bitcoin to anyone you haven't met in person. This property is monitored by camera, if you see anything please report to Matt Miller @ 904-786-3456. Applications can be found at www.904rents.com