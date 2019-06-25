All apartments in Jacksonville
3346 HICKORY LEAF CT
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:28 PM

3346 HICKORY LEAF CT

3346 Hickory Leaf Court · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Oceanway
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

3346 Hickory Leaf Court, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully fenced backyard, single story home within walking distance to New Berlin Elementary and Sheffield Regional Park. Rent this three bedroom, two bath home and be conveniently located within minutes of I-295 for an easy commute to work, shopping, dining and entertainment. Screened porch allows for year round enjoyment of the Florida lifestyle. Concrete block construction - energy efficient keeping your electric bills lower. Interior laundry room, kitchen with breakfast nook, two car garage and split floor plan. Large family/dining room with an additional living room allowing flex space for all of your needs from a home office, play area or additional entertaining space. Rental application available online (credit, background and rental verification required).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT have any available units?
3346 HICKORY LEAF CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT have?
Some of 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT currently offering any rent specials?
3346 HICKORY LEAF CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT pet-friendly?
No, 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT offer parking?
Yes, 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT offers parking.
Does 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT have a pool?
No, 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT does not have a pool.
Does 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT have accessible units?
No, 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3346 HICKORY LEAF CT has units with dishwashers.
