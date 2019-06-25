3346 HICKORY LEAF CT

Amenities

Fully fenced backyard, single story home within walking distance to New Berlin Elementary and Sheffield Regional Park. Rent this three bedroom, two bath home and be conveniently located within minutes of I-295 for an easy commute to work, shopping, dining and entertainment. Screened porch allows for year round enjoyment of the Florida lifestyle. Concrete block construction - energy efficient keeping your electric bills lower. Interior laundry room, kitchen with breakfast nook, two car garage and split floor plan. Large family/dining room with an additional living room allowing flex space for all of your needs from a home office, play area or additional entertaining space. Rental application available online (credit, background and rental verification required).