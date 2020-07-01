3345 Mandarin Glen Dr

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom townhome for rent in Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Mandarin Glen in the heart of Mandarin! This unit features 1,400 sq. ft. of living space. Downstairs you have a large open living room with tile flooring. Just off the kitchen there is a separate dining area. W/D connections. Large screened in patio and enclosed private backyard! Upstairs you have all 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This unit is a must see!

Lawncare is tenants responsibility.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5450964)