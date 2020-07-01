All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3345 Mandarin Glen Dr
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

3345 Mandarin Glen Dr

3345 Mandarin Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Loretto
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3345 Mandarin Glen Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
online portal
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
online portal
Nice 3 bedroom townhome for rent in Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Mandarin Glen in the heart of Mandarin! This unit features 1,400 sq. ft. of living space. Downstairs you have a large open living room with tile flooring. Just off the kitchen there is a separate dining area. W/D connections. Large screened in patio and enclosed private backyard! Upstairs you have all 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This unit is a must see!
Lawncare is tenants responsibility.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5450964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr have any available units?
3345 Mandarin Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr have?
Some of 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3345 Mandarin Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr offer parking?
No, 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr has a pool.
Does 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3345 Mandarin Glen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia