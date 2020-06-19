All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3344 ERNEST ST

3344 Ernest Street · No Longer Available
Location

3344 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
furnished
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This single family house has living/dinning room combo. Most of house is ceramic tile.Bedrooms have carpet. Washer/dryer hook-up room inside.. 3br/1ba. Central heat and air, stove and refrigerator furnished. New lower cabinets and counter in kitchen. Note: the 3rd bedroom is small. This house has a very large concrete block building in back for additional storage or use as you desire. (with approval) Please call for additional information. No sign on property.All details must be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3344 ERNEST ST have any available units?
3344 ERNEST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3344 ERNEST ST have?
Some of 3344 ERNEST ST's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3344 ERNEST ST currently offering any rent specials?
3344 ERNEST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 ERNEST ST pet-friendly?
No, 3344 ERNEST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3344 ERNEST ST offer parking?
No, 3344 ERNEST ST does not offer parking.
Does 3344 ERNEST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3344 ERNEST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 ERNEST ST have a pool?
No, 3344 ERNEST ST does not have a pool.
Does 3344 ERNEST ST have accessible units?
No, 3344 ERNEST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 ERNEST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3344 ERNEST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
