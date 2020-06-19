3344 ERNEST ST

Amenities

This single family house has living/dinning room combo. Most of house is ceramic tile.Bedrooms have carpet. Washer/dryer hook-up room inside.. 3br/1ba. Central heat and air, stove and refrigerator furnished. New lower cabinets and counter in kitchen. Note: the 3rd bedroom is small. This house has a very large concrete block building in back for additional storage or use as you desire. (with approval) Please call for additional information. No sign on property.All details must be verified.