Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home that has been beautifully renovated! Located on a large lot with a spacious backyard and lawn care is included in the rent. Freshly painted throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances. The spacious living room features a stone fireplace and plenty of natural light. Home offers tons of living space including a separate formal dining room in addition to a breakfast nook off the kitchen. Owner's suite has a private bathroom with dual vanities and a walk-in shower. Home is complete with a water softener and reverse osmosis system. Pets welcome subject to owner's approval and a $250 non-refundable per pet fee. Available now! Washer/Dryer can be provided in as-is condition, subject to Tenant's preferences.