3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool garage

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse located on the magnificent Intracoastal Waterway! Patios located on all 3 levels and overlook the waterway with incredible views! Porch is screened in on the main level! Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, large master bathroom and private balcony. Elevator located within unit to access all floors. , Stainless steel appliances included (refrigerator, range, microwave, washer and dryer). Personal driveway with garage and lots of storage. Community pool/clubhouse access and all landscaping services/maintenance is included with rent.