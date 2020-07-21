All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN

3343 Lighthouse Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3343 Lighthouse Point Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32250
Isle of Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse located on the magnificent Intracoastal Waterway! Patios located on all 3 levels and overlook the waterway with incredible views! Porch is screened in on the main level! Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, large master bathroom and private balcony. Elevator located within unit to access all floors. , Stainless steel appliances included (refrigerator, range, microwave, washer and dryer). Personal driveway with garage and lots of storage. Community pool/clubhouse access and all landscaping services/maintenance is included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN have any available units?
3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN have?
Some of 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN currently offering any rent specials?
3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN pet-friendly?
No, 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN offer parking?
Yes, 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN offers parking.
Does 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN have a pool?
Yes, 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN has a pool.
Does 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN have accessible units?
No, 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3343 LIGHTHOUSE POINT LN has units with dishwashers.
