Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy and beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home ready for you to move in. Just unpack! Fenced in yard, new appliances, freshly painted and hardwood floors just refinished. This home has a fenced backyard for Children and Pets to play!



OPEN HOUSE: 8/10 & 8/11 from 10AM - 5PM .



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3340-sunnybrook-ave-n-jacksonville-fl-32254-usa/c666185a-6356-4b9a-9d97-6424954c60e1



(RLNE5046421)