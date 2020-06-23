All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3315 BERGEN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3315 BERGEN ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3315 BERGEN ST

3315 Bergen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3315 Bergen Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 BERGEN ST have any available units?
3315 BERGEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 BERGEN ST have?
Some of 3315 BERGEN ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 BERGEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
3315 BERGEN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 BERGEN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3315 BERGEN ST is pet friendly.
Does 3315 BERGEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 3315 BERGEN ST offers parking.
Does 3315 BERGEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 BERGEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 BERGEN ST have a pool?
No, 3315 BERGEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 3315 BERGEN ST have accessible units?
No, 3315 BERGEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 BERGEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 BERGEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia