3304 Phyllis St 1

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3304 Phyllis St, Jacksonville, FL 32205 - Property Id: 59679



**What are you waiting for**



Repainted both inside and out. Recently renovated with new vinyl wood flooring, brand new installed energy efficient windows, exterior motion activated flood lights, and brand new 6' side fence. Refrigerator and Oven/Range combo included.



Within very close proximity to dreamettes(ice cream shop), public library and so much more.



Very quiet and community friendly neighborhood.



Please ensure you meet the following qualifications to rent this home:



- Evictions or felonies, if permissible, are subject to an additional deposit (3x the monthly rent).



- Provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount in gross income (before taxes.)



- Provide 1 year of recent rental history or homeownership.



- Small dogs and cats acceptable upon viewing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59679

