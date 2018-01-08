All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

3304 Phyllis St 1

3304 Phyllis Street · No Longer Available
Location

3304 Phyllis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3304 Phyllis St, Jacksonville, FL 32205 - Property Id: 59679

**What are you waiting for**

Apply here at: https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59679

This property is a 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex style. Vinyl wood flooring, brand new installed energy efficient windows, exterior motion activated flood lights, and brand new 6' side fence. Refrigerator and Oven/Range combo included.

Within very close proximity to dreamettes(ice cream shop), public library and so much more.

Very quiet and community friendly neighborhood.

Please ensure you meet the following qualifications to rent this home:

- Evictions or felonies, if permissible, are subject to an additional deposit (3x the monthly rent).

- Provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount in gross income (before taxes.)

- Provide 1 year of recent rental history or homeownership.

- Small dogs and cats acceptable upon viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59679
Property Id 59679

(RLNE5739149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Phyllis St 1 have any available units?
3304 Phyllis St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3304 Phyllis St 1 have?
Some of 3304 Phyllis St 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 Phyllis St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Phyllis St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Phyllis St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 Phyllis St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3304 Phyllis St 1 offer parking?
No, 3304 Phyllis St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3304 Phyllis St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Phyllis St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Phyllis St 1 have a pool?
No, 3304 Phyllis St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Phyllis St 1 have accessible units?
No, 3304 Phyllis St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Phyllis St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 Phyllis St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

