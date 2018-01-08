3304 Phyllis St 1

Amenities
3304 Phyllis St, Jacksonville, FL 32205 - Property Id: 59679
This property is a 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex style. Vinyl wood flooring, brand new installed energy efficient windows, exterior motion activated flood lights, and brand new 6' side fence. Refrigerator and Oven/Range combo included.
Within very close proximity to dreamettes(ice cream shop), public library and so much more.
Very quiet and community friendly neighborhood.
Please ensure you meet the following qualifications to rent this home:
- Evictions or felonies, if permissible, are subject to an additional deposit (3x the monthly rent).
- Provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount in gross income (before taxes.)
- Provide 1 year of recent rental history or homeownership.
- Small dogs and cats acceptable upon viewing
