3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Control your home from your fingertips! Unlock your door, adjust your thermostat, and turn your lights on and off all from your smart phone. Beautiful 3/2.5 townhome in the desirable gated community of Drayton Park. Downstairs features half bath, upgraded kitchen overlooking the living room with beautiful wood flooring that flows into the screened in patio with a wooded view. Upstairs you will find the owners suite with dual vanity sinks, walk in closets, washer/dryer, and two more bedrooms with another full bath. W/D provided in ''as-is'' condition, non-smokers only, pets welcome with owners approval and $250/pet fee, available 12/5!