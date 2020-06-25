All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM

3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL

3290 Climbing Ivy Trail South · No Longer Available
Location

3290 Climbing Ivy Trail South, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Control your home from your fingertips! Unlock your door, adjust your thermostat, and turn your lights on and off all from your smart phone. Beautiful 3/2.5 townhome in the desirable gated community of Drayton Park. Downstairs features half bath, upgraded kitchen overlooking the living room with beautiful wood flooring that flows into the screened in patio with a wooded view. Upstairs you will find the owners suite with dual vanity sinks, walk in closets, washer/dryer, and two more bedrooms with another full bath. W/D provided in ''as-is'' condition, non-smokers only, pets welcome with owners approval and $250/pet fee, available 12/5!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL have any available units?
3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL have?
Some of 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL currently offering any rent specials?
3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL pet-friendly?
Yes, 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL is pet friendly.
Does 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL offer parking?
Yes, 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL offers parking.
Does 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL have a pool?
Yes, 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL has a pool.
Does 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL have accessible units?
No, 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3290 CLIMBING IVY TRL has units with dishwashers.

