All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3235 Cesery Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3235 Cesery Blvd
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

3235 Cesery Blvd

3235 Cesery Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington Manor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3235 Cesery Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Arlington 3/2.5 - This home has a den, bonus room (with 1/2 bath) that could be another bedroom, and central a/c, w/d conn with an open eat in kitchen. It features a large master bath with separate tub and shower, laminate floors and ceramic tile, fenced back yard and newer windows.

DIRECTIONS: E on Merrill Rd, L on Cesery Blvd

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5413954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 Cesery Blvd have any available units?
3235 Cesery Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3235 Cesery Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Cesery Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Cesery Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 Cesery Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3235 Cesery Blvd offer parking?
No, 3235 Cesery Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3235 Cesery Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 Cesery Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Cesery Blvd have a pool?
No, 3235 Cesery Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Cesery Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3235 Cesery Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Cesery Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 Cesery Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 Cesery Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3235 Cesery Blvd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia