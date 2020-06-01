3235 Cesery Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Arlington 3/2.5 - This home has a den, bonus room (with 1/2 bath) that could be another bedroom, and central a/c, w/d conn with an open eat in kitchen. It features a large master bath with separate tub and shower, laminate floors and ceramic tile, fenced back yard and newer windows.



DIRECTIONS: E on Merrill Rd, L on Cesery Blvd



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



