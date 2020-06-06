All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3233 Dillon St Fl 32254
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

3233 Dillon St Fl 32254

3233 Dillon St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3233 Dillon St, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 117602

This home has been totally renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $850.00 and Deposit $850.00 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117602
Property Id 117602

(RLNE4861486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 have any available units?
3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 have?
Some of 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 currently offering any rent specials?
3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 is pet friendly.
Does 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 offer parking?
No, 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 does not offer parking.
Does 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 have a pool?
No, 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 does not have a pool.
Does 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 have accessible units?
No, 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3233 Dillon St Fl 32254 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia