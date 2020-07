Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that has been updated very nicely. Open floor plan, and a large kitchen equipped with dishwasher, stove, and fridge. The master bedroom is separate from the other rooms, and has a large walk-in closet and huge master bathroom.



This home will not disappoint you!



HUD OK - no pets