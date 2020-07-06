All apartments in Jacksonville
3203 Post Street

3203 Post Street · No Longer Available
Location

3203 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
AMAZING 2/1 upstairs unit with washer and dryer & Parking!!!! - AMAZING 2/1 upstairs unit with washer and dryer & Parking!!!!
Beautiful light shines through and fills ALL the rooms with the many windows this unit has to offer. Light colored paint and hardwood floors make any decor really pop, the Private entrance in the front and parking for 2 cars located on the side of building. Not to mention LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!!! Convenient to tons of local entertainment and night life, shopping and close to the sports complex.

(RLNE4863227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Post Street have any available units?
3203 Post Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3203 Post Street currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Post Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Post Street pet-friendly?
No, 3203 Post Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3203 Post Street offer parking?
Yes, 3203 Post Street offers parking.
Does 3203 Post Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3203 Post Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Post Street have a pool?
No, 3203 Post Street does not have a pool.
Does 3203 Post Street have accessible units?
No, 3203 Post Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Post Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 Post Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 Post Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3203 Post Street does not have units with air conditioning.

