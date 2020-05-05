3099 Lucena Ln

Amenities
This beautiful like new model home is ready for you to call home! You will enjoy living just 4 miles to Jax Beach and 5 miles to the St Johns Town Center. The Santa Cruz Villa model has a gorgeous designer kitchen with quartz counters & natural gas, its a chef's delight. The main floor master suite is a dream with a large walk-in closet and beautiful en-suite. The main floor has 2 additional bedrooms and a bonus area that can be used as an office or study, play area or additional family room. Upstairs is a quiet retreat with an over-sized bedroom with ample closet space and a super multimedia room or entertainment space. The home is tastefully decorated and has designer paint colors throughout. Views and a large screened patio are waiting for you. Application fee is $60 per person 18 and older. Processing fee of $100 due at lease signing.