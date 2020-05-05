All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3099 Lucena Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3099 Lucena Ln
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM

3099 Lucena Ln

3099 Lucena Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3099 Lucena Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful like new model home is ready for you to call home! You will enjoy living just 4 miles to Jax Beach and 5 miles to the St Johns Town Center. The Santa Cruz Villa model has a gorgeous designer kitchen with quartz counters & natural gas, its a chef's delight. The main floor master suite is a dream with a large walk-in closet and beautiful en-suite. The main floor has 2 additional bedrooms and a bonus area that can be used as an office or study, play area or additional family room. Upstairs is a quiet retreat with an over-sized bedroom with ample closet space and a super multimedia room or entertainment space. The home is tastefully decorated and has designer paint colors throughout. Views and a large screened patio are waiting for you. Application fee is $60 per person 18 and older. Processing fee of $100 due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3099 Lucena Ln have any available units?
3099 Lucena Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3099 Lucena Ln have?
Some of 3099 Lucena Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3099 Lucena Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3099 Lucena Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3099 Lucena Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3099 Lucena Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3099 Lucena Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3099 Lucena Ln offers parking.
Does 3099 Lucena Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3099 Lucena Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3099 Lucena Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3099 Lucena Ln has a pool.
Does 3099 Lucena Ln have accessible units?
No, 3099 Lucena Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3099 Lucena Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3099 Lucena Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia