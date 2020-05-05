3099 Lucena Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This beautiful like new model home is ready for you to call home! You will enjoy living just 4 miles to Jax Beach and 5 miles to the St Johns Town Center. The Santa Cruz Villa model has a gorgeous designer kitchen with quartz counters & natural gas, its a chef's delight. The main floor master suite is a dream with a large walk-in closet and beautiful en-suite. The main floor has 2 additional bedrooms and a bonus area that can be used as an office or study, play area or additional family room. Upstairs is a quiet retreat with an over-sized bedroom with ample closet space and a super multimedia room or entertainment space. The home is tastefully decorated and has designer paint colors throughout. Views and a large screened patio are waiting for you. Application fee is $60 per person 18 and older. Processing fee of $100 due at lease signing.