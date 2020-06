Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious house, just renovated & painted, has beautiful wood planking floors in living and sleeping areas, tile floors in kitchen and utility room. Both bathrooms are nice sizes. There's a bonus room off sunroom/family room or den, that could be an office, storage room, play room, or man cave. Large fenced backyard.