Location

3057 Belden Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Come home to end unit, 1 bedroom 1 bath featuring neutral paint and tasteful tile throughout.

Video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/Ujts9BupBNo

This home includes central AC, \washer and dryer hookups, fridge, microwave, oven, ceiling fans, and a rear exit to a fully fenced in shared yard. This home is close to everything!! Downtown is 3 mins, San Marco is 3 mins and Riverside is 4 mins. Second exit door leading to fenced in back yard.

**Note: When viewing a property, please take the necessary precautions to protect your health.

Application Fee: $49 per applicant, must but submitted through our website: http://sevenbridgespropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/resident

Additional $20 monthly fee for water/sewer.

Air conditioning, Cable ready, Fenced yard, Microwave, Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Hookups for Stackable Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3057 Belden Street have any available units?
3057 Belden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3057 Belden Street have?
Some of 3057 Belden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3057 Belden Street currently offering any rent specials?
3057 Belden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3057 Belden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3057 Belden Street is pet friendly.
Does 3057 Belden Street offer parking?
No, 3057 Belden Street does not offer parking.
Does 3057 Belden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3057 Belden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3057 Belden Street have a pool?
No, 3057 Belden Street does not have a pool.
Does 3057 Belden Street have accessible units?
No, 3057 Belden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3057 Belden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3057 Belden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
