3057 Belden Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Come home to end unit, 1 bedroom 1 bath featuring neutral paint and tasteful tile throughout.



Video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/Ujts9BupBNo



This home includes central AC, \washer and dryer hookups, fridge, microwave, oven, ceiling fans, and a rear exit to a fully fenced in shared yard. This home is close to everything!! Downtown is 3 mins, San Marco is 3 mins and Riverside is 4 mins. Second exit door leading to fenced in back yard.



**Note: When viewing a property, please take the necessary precautions to protect your health.



Application Fee: $49 per applicant, must but submitted through our website: http://sevenbridgespropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/resident



Additional $20 monthly fee for water/sewer.



