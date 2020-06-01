All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR

3056 Bridgeview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3056 Bridgeview Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tiger Hole-Secret Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now this beautiful home located in the community of Bridgestone. Features include four large bedrooms, two full baths, a fully equipped eat in kitchen with newer appliances, and separate living and dining rooms. This beautiful home has a traditional floor plan that boasts a cozy fireplace in the living room, separate laundry room with courtesy washer and dryer, and a fenced rear yard with a large deck that's great for entertaining. Conveniently located less than 10 minutes from St. Johns Town Center, St. Vincent's hospital, and is easily accessible to Downtown. Non-aggressive pet breeds will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR have any available units?
3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR have?
Some of 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR is pet friendly.
Does 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR offer parking?
No, 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR does not offer parking.
Does 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR have a pool?
No, 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR does not have a pool.
Does 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3056 BRIDGEVIEW DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia