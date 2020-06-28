305 AUBURN OAKS RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful traditional 4 bedrrom 3.5 bath home with 2 car garage featuring 2843 square feet oper floor plan that will exceed your expectations, large kitchen with granite countertops, large family room off the kitchen, full bedroom and attached bath downstairs, wood floors and carpet on the stairs and bedrooms large loft area with a huge master suite upstairs, garden tub, screened in FL room, fully fenced yard with an in-line water softner and double walk in closets. Lots of storage centrally located to 295, Kings Bay, NAS JAX and Mayport and close to the River City Market Place - Great Home! MOVE IN DATE IS NOVEMBER 7TH