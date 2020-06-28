All apartments in Jacksonville
305 AUBURN OAKS RD
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:57 AM

305 AUBURN OAKS RD

305 Auburn Oaks Road East · No Longer Available
Location

305 Auburn Oaks Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Imeson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful traditional 4 bedrrom 3.5 bath home with 2 car garage featuring 2843 square feet oper floor plan that will exceed your expectations, large kitchen with granite countertops, large family room off the kitchen, full bedroom and attached bath downstairs, wood floors and carpet on the stairs and bedrooms large loft area with a huge master suite upstairs, garden tub, screened in FL room, fully fenced yard with an in-line water softner and double walk in closets. Lots of storage centrally located to 295, Kings Bay, NAS JAX and Mayport and close to the River City Market Place - Great Home! MOVE IN DATE IS NOVEMBER 7TH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 AUBURN OAKS RD have any available units?
305 AUBURN OAKS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 AUBURN OAKS RD have?
Some of 305 AUBURN OAKS RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 AUBURN OAKS RD currently offering any rent specials?
305 AUBURN OAKS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 AUBURN OAKS RD pet-friendly?
No, 305 AUBURN OAKS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 305 AUBURN OAKS RD offer parking?
Yes, 305 AUBURN OAKS RD offers parking.
Does 305 AUBURN OAKS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 AUBURN OAKS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 AUBURN OAKS RD have a pool?
No, 305 AUBURN OAKS RD does not have a pool.
Does 305 AUBURN OAKS RD have accessible units?
No, 305 AUBURN OAKS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 305 AUBURN OAKS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 AUBURN OAKS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
