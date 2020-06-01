All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:15 PM

3038 PLUM STREET

3038 Plum Street · No Longer Available
Location

3038 Plum Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in the Murray Hill neighborhoods just off of Post St and is a short drive from both I-10 and I-95 to make for effortless traveling. Newly painted interior and exterior with a mixture of tile and beautiful laminate flooring throughout for easy upkeep! There is a detached garage to keep your vehicle nicely shaded, use as a workshop, or for your additional storage needs. Long driveway provides ample parking! Full size washer/dryer hookups in garage. Pet Friendly! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3038 PLUM STREET have any available units?
3038 PLUM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3038 PLUM STREET have?
Some of 3038 PLUM STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3038 PLUM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3038 PLUM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3038 PLUM STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3038 PLUM STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3038 PLUM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3038 PLUM STREET offers parking.
Does 3038 PLUM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3038 PLUM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3038 PLUM STREET have a pool?
No, 3038 PLUM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3038 PLUM STREET have accessible units?
No, 3038 PLUM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3038 PLUM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3038 PLUM STREET has units with dishwashers.

