3038 PLUM STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in the Murray Hill neighborhoods just off of Post St and is a short drive from both I-10 and I-95 to make for effortless traveling. Newly painted interior and exterior with a mixture of tile and beautiful laminate flooring throughout for easy upkeep! There is a detached garage to keep your vehicle nicely shaded, use as a workshop, or for your additional storage needs. Long driveway provides ample parking! Full size washer/dryer hookups in garage. Pet Friendly! Call today!