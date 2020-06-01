3035 Dignan Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

What are you waiting for? This gorgeous remodeled 2BD/1BA home in the won't last long. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout, cozy living room with fireplace, dining room, remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, laundry closet and a Florida room with lots of natural light. Home also features master bedroom/master bath and a large fenced yard with private drive. Conveniently located near I-95 and Downtown Jax.

Status: Available



We have other properties....

https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/