Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:30 AM

3035 Dignan Street

3035 Dignan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3035 Dignan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
What are you waiting for? This gorgeous remodeled 2BD/1BA home in the won't last long. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout, cozy living room with fireplace, dining room, remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, laundry closet and a Florida room with lots of natural light. Home also features master bedroom/master bath and a large fenced yard with private drive. Conveniently located near I-95 and Downtown Jax.
Status: Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 Dignan Street have any available units?
3035 Dignan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3035 Dignan Street have?
Some of 3035 Dignan Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 Dignan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3035 Dignan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 Dignan Street pet-friendly?
No, 3035 Dignan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3035 Dignan Street offer parking?
No, 3035 Dignan Street does not offer parking.
Does 3035 Dignan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3035 Dignan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 Dignan Street have a pool?
No, 3035 Dignan Street does not have a pool.
Does 3035 Dignan Street have accessible units?
No, 3035 Dignan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 Dignan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3035 Dignan Street has units with dishwashers.

