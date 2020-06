Amenities

NORTH SPRINGFIELD SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE From I-10 go North on I-95, Exit 20th St, first Left on Boulevard Street, Left on 21st Street, Left on Jupiter. Property on Right. 2 Bed 1 Bath living/dining combo, Kitchen, RRMW, Washer/dryer, central heat/air, Totally remodeled and clean, fenced yard, Will accept housing assistance. May consider pet, one months rent Security deposit, (AVk hs) Use Showing assist.