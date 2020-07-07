All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM

3019 Herschel Street - 1

3019 Herschel Street · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Dwell Staging and Design is seeking Professional individuals who are looking to room with one other professional in a beautifully furnished home for a fraction of the normal rent.
Your only responsibility is to keep the home "Show Ready" while you are occupying it. We have a strict no pet and no smoking policy. If you feel this would be a good fit for you call us now at (904)564-5344 or visit our website for more information www.dwellstaginganddesign.com/managers

You are responsible for water and electric- owners pay lawn and gas expense

We look forward to talking with you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Herschel Street - 1 have any available units?
3019 Herschel Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3019 Herschel Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Herschel Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Herschel Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3019 Herschel Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3019 Herschel Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 3019 Herschel Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3019 Herschel Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 Herschel Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Herschel Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3019 Herschel Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Herschel Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3019 Herschel Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Herschel Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3019 Herschel Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3019 Herschel Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3019 Herschel Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

